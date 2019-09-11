(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during remarks on Wednesday formally announced that he will run for reelection ahead of the October 21 vote

"So, Canadians have an important choice to make: Will we go back to the failed policies of the past or will we continue to move forward?" Trudeau said. "I'm for moving forward for everyone."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canadian election season formally kicked off after Trudeau asked Canada's Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve the parliament, setting the ground for an October 21 vote.

Trudeau highlighted some of the achievements during his tenure, including cutting taxes for the middle class, strengthening Canada's pension plan, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in order to secure trade access to the United States and protecting the environment.

According to media reports, Trudeau is expected to be in a close race against Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.