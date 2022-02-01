UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Govt. Proposes $2.5Bln Boost To Provide Rapid COVID-19 Tests - Health Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Trudeau Govt. Proposes $2.5Bln Boost to Provide Rapid COVID-19 Tests - Health Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced new legislation to provide $2.5 billion in additional funding to ensure rapid COVID-19 tests are available to residents, Canada Health, the country's Federal health service, announced.

"Today, ...Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, introduced Bill C-10 - An Act respecting certain measures related to COVID-19 in Parliament to provide Health Canada with the statutory authority to purchase and distribute across the country up to $2.5 billion worth of COVID-19 rapid tests," Canada Health said in a press release on Monday.

With this funding, the government will put in place critical contracts in a highly competitive global market, to purchase sufficient quantities of rapid tests to meet the continued demand across the country, the release said.

"This Bill will allow Health Canada to buy the necessary rapid tests so that jurisdictions across the country can identify cases early, break the chain of transmissions, and reduce outbreaks," he release added.

The bill will allow Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to continue supporting provinces and territories by securing the COVID-19 rapid tests they need and continue to partner with the Canadian Red Cross to deliver rapid tests free of charge to community organizations, according to the release.

