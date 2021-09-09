Trudeau Grilled on Election Timing, Opposition Vows Tougher Stance on China During Debate

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced tough questions about his decision to call an election during the middle of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the Afghan crisis, while opposition leaders vowed to get tough on China during the first of two national leaders' debates.

Canada's political elite on Wednesday descended upon the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec for the French-language debate, which saw the leaders of the Liberal, Conservative, Bloc Quebecois, New Democrat and Green Parties engage in debate on a host of issues, including the pandemic, foreign policy and the environment among other issues.

"We're in a fourth wave of COVID-19. Mr. Trudeau, it was the wrong thing to do to launch an election when we have to face up to pandemic challenges, in particular because the only reason for which you launched this election was for selfish reasons to have more power," Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrat Party (NDP), said.

Singh's sentiment was echoed by other party leaders and the issue was reintroduced when Singh and Green Party leader Annamie Paul emphasized that they would not have called an election during Kabul's fall to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

Trudeau has faced difficulty articulating the need for a national election, political analysts told Sputnik, suggesting that this may impact the results at the ballot box on September 20. Most analysts say Trudeau called the election to reclaim the majority mandate lost in the 2019 Federal campaign.

Trudeau countered, saying the election call gives Canadians a say on handling the remainder of the pandemic and leading the recovery in the post-pandemic phase.

Foreign affairs was also a topic of discussion, with some of the opposition leaders vowing to take a tougher stance on China.

"We have to take a stronger approach to China," Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole said, emphasizing that Magnitsky sanctions will be an important tool in taking on Beijing.

Singh, meanwhile, took Trudeau and the Liberal Party to task for abstaining from a parliamentary motion calling on the Canadian government to declare the actions of the Chinese authorities against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province a genocide.

Trudeau also found himself defending the state of Canada-US relations, saying that they remain strong as is his personal rapport with US President Joe Biden.

O'Toole, meanwhile, found himself on the defense facing questions about his vow to balance Canada's budget, a priority for the Conservative Party base, after releasing a party platform which included spending levels on par with Trudeau's plan.

Other topics of the debate centered around the environment, with Singh slamming the sitting Prime Minister for an alleged G7-worst climate record during his six years in office, and indigenous issues, which had all leaders in agreement about the importance of Canada's relationship with its first peoples.

The only English-language national debate of the election campaign will be held on Thursday.