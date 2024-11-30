Open Menu

Trudeau In Florida To Meet Trump As Tariff Threats Loom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom

Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming US leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.

The unannounced meeting comes at the end of a week that has seen Canada as well as Mexico scramble to blunt the impact of Trump's trade threats, which experts have warned could also hit US consumers hard.

A smiling Trudeau was seen exiting a hotel in West Palm Beach before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, making him the latest high-profile guest of Trump, whose second term -- which starts in January -- is already overshadowing the last few months of President Joe Biden's administration.

Flight trackers had first spotted a jet broadcasting the prime minister's callsign making its way to the southern US state. A Canadian government source later told AFP that the two leaders were dining together.

Trump caused panic among some of the biggest US trading partners on Monday when he said he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on goods from China.

He accused the countries of not doing enough to halt the "invasion" of the US by drugs, "in particular fentanyl," and undocumented migrants.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke with Trump by phone on Wednesday, though the two leaders' accounts of the conversation differed drastically.

Trump claimed that Mexico's left-wing president had "agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."

Sheinbaum later said she had discussed US-supported anti-migration policies that have long been in place in Mexico.

She said that after that, the talks had no longer revolved around the threat of tariff hikes, downplaying the risk of a trade war.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs China Canada Hotel Trump West Palm Beach Florida United States Mexico Justin Trudeau January Border From Government

Recent Stories

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

12 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

12 hours ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

12 hours ago
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

12 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

12 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

12 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

12 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

12 hours ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World