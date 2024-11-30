Trudeau In Florida To Meet Trump As Tariff Threats Loom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming US leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
The unannounced meeting comes at the end of a week that has seen Canada as well as Mexico scramble to blunt the impact of Trump's trade threats, which experts have warned could also hit US consumers hard.
A smiling Trudeau was seen exiting a hotel in West Palm Beach before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, making him the latest high-profile guest of Trump, whose second term -- which starts in January -- is already overshadowing the last few months of President Joe Biden's administration.
Flight trackers had first spotted a jet broadcasting the prime minister's callsign making its way to the southern US state. A Canadian government source later told AFP that the two leaders were dining together.
Trump caused panic among some of the biggest US trading partners on Monday when he said he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on goods from China.
He accused the countries of not doing enough to halt the "invasion" of the US by drugs, "in particular fentanyl," and undocumented migrants.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke with Trump by phone on Wednesday, though the two leaders' accounts of the conversation differed drastically.
Trump claimed that Mexico's left-wing president had "agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border."
Sheinbaum later said she had discussed US-supported anti-migration policies that have long been in place in Mexico.
She said that after that, the talks had no longer revolved around the threat of tariff hikes, downplaying the risk of a trade war.
Recent Stories
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
More Stories From World
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election2 minutes ago
-
Chiefs hold off Raiders to clinch NFL playoff berth2 minutes ago
-
Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom2 minutes ago
-
Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says NATO guarantees can end 'hot stage' of war2 minutes ago
-
Hawks top Cavs again, reach NBA Cup knockout rounds12 minutes ago
-
England strike twice to have New Zealand in trouble in first Test12 minutes ago
-
England on verge of wrapping up first New Zealand Test12 minutes ago
-
Blast at Kosovo canal feeding key power plants a 'terrorist attack': PM12 minutes ago
-
Georgian police stage new crackdown on pro-EU protestors12 minutes ago
-
Rebels, allies enter Syria's second city in lightning assault12 minutes ago
-
Inflation-wary US consumers flock to 'Black Friday' deals2 hours ago