TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to participate in a so-called pledging conference for Ukrainian refugees, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister invited the President to participate in the "Stand Up for Ukraine" campaign pledging event on April 9, which he is co-convening with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people," the PMO said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed the global challenges spilling over from the conflict in Ukraine, including soaring energy and food prices, the statement said.

The two officials also discussed North American trade following the implementation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) successor deal.