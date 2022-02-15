Trudeau Invokes Emergencies Act To Grant Gov't More Powers To Deal With Mass Protest
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 03:10 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked a previously unused emergency law to grant his government additional powers in response to the protests in Ottawa and across the country against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"The Federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday.