UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Discuss Canadian Nationals Detained By Beijing - Ottawa

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:27 AM

Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Discuss Canadian Nationals Detained by Beijing - Ottawa

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed relations with China and the detention of Canadian nationals by Beijing with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed relations with China and the detention of Canadian nationals by Beijing with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The leaders... discussed relations with China, including the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens," the statement said.

The two leaders also touched on monitoring sanctions enforcement against North Korea and efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts.

As of Wednesday, Canadian nationals - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - have been in Chinese detention for over 600 days on espionage charges. Ottawa, however, maintains that the detentions are retaliatory measures for Canada's detention of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Vancouver in 2018 at the request of the United States.

This was the first conversation between the two G7 leaders following Suga's appointment to the post of prime minister earlier this month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Canada Ottawa Vancouver Wanzhou Beijing United States North Korea Justin Trudeau 2018 Post Huawei

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

60 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

60 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.