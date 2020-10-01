Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Discuss Canadian Nationals Detained by Beijing - Ottawa

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed relations with China and the detention of Canadian nationals by Beijing with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed relations with China and the detention of Canadian nationals by Beijing with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The leaders... discussed relations with China, including the arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens," the statement said.

The two leaders also touched on monitoring sanctions enforcement against North Korea and efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts.

As of Wednesday, Canadian nationals - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - have been in Chinese detention for over 600 days on espionage charges. Ottawa, however, maintains that the detentions are retaliatory measures for Canada's detention of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was detained in Vancouver in 2018 at the request of the United States.

This was the first conversation between the two G7 leaders following Suga's appointment to the post of prime minister earlier this month.