UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau, Johnson Discuss Opportunities For Collaboration At G7 Summit - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:00 AM

Trudeau, Johnson Discuss Opportunities for Collaboration at G7 Summit - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a call with British counterpart Boris Johnson discussed opportunities for collaboration at the upcoming G7 summit hosted by the United Kingdom.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of accelerating action on climate change and opportunities for collaboration during the G7 Leaders' Summit," the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The leaders look forward to discussing several shared priorities, including ending the coronavirus pandemic, global economic recovery and gender equality, the statement read.

Trudeau and Johnson also discussed the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 as well as solidarity against "rising authoritarianism."

The G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay, UK, beginning on June 11, will be Trudeau's first trip abroad since the onset of the pandemic. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that the Prime Minister has not consulted her regarding his trip but will adhere to all of the country's travel guidelines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada United Kingdom Justin Trudeau June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

3 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

3 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

3 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

3 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

3 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.