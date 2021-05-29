Trudeau, Johnson Discuss Opportunities for Collaboration at G7 Summit - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a call with British counterpart Boris Johnson discussed opportunities for collaboration at the upcoming G7 summit hosted by the United Kingdom.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of accelerating action on climate change and opportunities for collaboration during the G7 Leaders' Summit," the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The leaders look forward to discussing several shared priorities, including ending the coronavirus pandemic, global economic recovery and gender equality, the statement read.

Trudeau and Johnson also discussed the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 as well as solidarity against "rising authoritarianism."

The G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay, UK, beginning on June 11, will be Trudeau's first trip abroad since the onset of the pandemic. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that the Prime Minister has not consulted her regarding his trip but will adhere to all of the country's travel guidelines.