Trudeau, Johnson Discuss Smooth Brexit to Secure Canada-UK Trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed Canada-UK relations and Brexit with his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, the Canadian government said in a statement.

The statement noted that both prime ministers were committed to searching for the best solution for Brexit that would contribute to bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Trudeau also remarked that he was looking forward to working with Johnson on issues of common interests, such as international trade, the environment, human rights, press freedom and supporting global balance.

Johnson became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, replacing Theresa May, who resigned over her failure to ensure Brexit within the set time limits.