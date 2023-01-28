Trudeau, Jordan King Abdullah II Discuss Middle East, Ukraine, Enhanced Cooperation - PMO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jordan King Abdullah II discussed enhanced cooperation and global issues, notably those affecting the middle East and Ukraine, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

"The two leaders held extensive talks on ways to advance bilateral cooperation and expressed their commitment to work together to further develop the Canada-Jordan bilateral trade and investment relationship ... The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering international security and stability and to continuing to work together to overcome regional and global challenges and crises." the PMO statement reads.

Conversations addressed the Syrian crisis, where both leaders emphasized the necessity to find a solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, the statement added. Accordingly, Canada expressed "appreciation" for Jordan's hosting of a significant number of refugees.

Trudeau also reaffirmed Ottawa's commitment to assist in humanitarian challenges resulting from the crisis both in Syria and Lebanon.

Trudeau and King Abdullah II pledged to continue their fight against terrorism and extremism, notably throughout the Global Coalition Against Daesh (outlawed in Russia), and the Aqaba Process, the statement added.

As armed conflict continues to rage in Ukraine, Canada and Jordan called for an immediate end of hostilities, the statement said, adding that international law and the UN charter, as well as Kiev's territorial integrity must be respected.

Finally, Trudeau stressed the importance of economic reforms initiated by Jordan and praised the country's role as a force of peace and stability in the region.

A ten-year loan agreement was also signed during the King's visit.

"Canada and Jordan signed a Sovereign Loan agreement valued at up to $120 million over 10 years. This loan will be funded through Global Affairs Canada's Sovereign Loans Program," the statement said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting Jordan King Abdullah II as he visits Ottawa from January 26-27.