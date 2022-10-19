Trudeau Knew of 'Feces' Comments Against Jews by Adviser, Kept Silent - Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top ministers knew for more than a month that a consultant they had paid C$500,000 (US$363,800) to combat racism had publicly said Jews in Israel were "bags of human feces" and made other offensive remarks about Black people and French-speakers, but they did nothing until the scandal was made public, opposition members of parliament (MP) said.

Conservative MP Eric Duncan said on Tuesday that Trudeau had been informed of the comments by Laith Marouf, a consultant to the Community Media Advocacy Center, but he had done nothing about them for several weeks until the remarks were made public.

"It is clear that he (Trudeau) knew and did nothing until he was caught," Duncan said.

"Shame on that government and shame on this prime minister."

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen said the government had ended its funding to the Community Media Advocacy Center and had demanded repayment of the sums already paid to it.

However, Conservative MP Melissa Lantzman said the government had only acted when the offensive remarks, which it had long known about, were made known to the general public.

"They knew for a month. The Prime Minister knew. The Heritage Minister knew. The Diversity Minister knew. They continued to fund a well-known anti-Semite. ... Why is nobody being fired for this?" she asked.