UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Knew Of 'Feces' Comments Against Jews By Adviser, Kept Silent - Lawmakers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Trudeau Knew of 'Feces' Comments Against Jews by Adviser, Kept Silent - Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top ministers knew for more than a month that a consultant they had paid C$500,000 (US$363,800) to combat racism had publicly said Jews in Israel were "bags of human feces" and made other offensive remarks about Black people and French-speakers, but they did nothing until the scandal was made public, opposition members of parliament (MP) said.

Conservative MP Eric Duncan said on Tuesday that Trudeau had been informed of the comments by Laith Marouf, a consultant to the Community Media Advocacy Center, but he had done nothing about them for several weeks until the remarks were made public.

"It is clear that he (Trudeau) knew and did nothing until he was caught," Duncan said.

"Shame on that government and shame on this prime minister."

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen said the government had ended its funding to the Community Media Advocacy Center and had demanded repayment of the sums already paid to it.

However, Conservative MP Melissa Lantzman said the government had only acted when the offensive remarks, which it had long known about, were made known to the general public.

"They knew for a month. The Prime Minister knew. The Heritage Minister knew. The Diversity Minister knew. They continued to fund a well-known anti-Semite. ... Why is nobody being fired for this?" she asked.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Israel Parliament Justin Trudeau Jew Media Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

3 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

3 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

4 hours ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.