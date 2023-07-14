Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British Columbia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of a woman-firefighter while battling wildfires in the province of British Columbia.

"The news from British Columbia - that one of the firefighters bravely battling wildfires lost her life - is heartbreaking. At this incredibly difficult time, I'm sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters," Trudeau said via Twitter.

Trudeau thanked firefighters who are currently battling the wildfires burning across the country, further asking from Canadians that they never forget the risks undertaken by them.

"We are inspired by your courage, and grateful for your service," Trudeau said.

Earlier on Friday, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced via Twitter that a female firefighter had perished a day before while carrying out her firefighting duties in British Columbia.

The 2023 wildfire season has officially been declared as the worst on record in Canada's history.

As of July 13, there were 910 active wildfires, of which 569 are deemed out of control, according to the inter-agency Forest Fire Center. A total of 4,045 fires have been recorded and 9.7 million hectares of land have been burnt.