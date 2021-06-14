Trudeau, Latvian President Discuss Coordinated, Strong Approach to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Latvian President Egils Levits discussed the need for a strong and coordinated approach to dealing with Russia at a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday.

"The two leaders discussed the need for a coordinated and strong approach to Russia, including with regard to cyber," the PMO said in a readout of the conversation.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing unrest in Ukraine, with Trudeau and Levits agreeing on the importance of holding Moscow "accountable" for what the PMO called Russia's "occupation" of Crimea and the Donbas Region.

Additionally, Trudeau and Levits spoke about relations with China, including efforts to free two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - who have been detained in China on espionage charges for over 900 days.

Both leaders are currently in Brussels where the NATO summit is taking place, with this year's edition being the first in-person conference since 2019, after last year's meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.