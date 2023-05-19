Trudeau Meets With Kishida, Meloni, Macron on G7 Sidelines - Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his Japanese, Italian and French counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister's office said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his Japanese, Italian and French counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

The G7 summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21, with the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments and the Indo-Pacific region high on the agenda.

Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister discussed bilateral trade and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two also agreed on the need to expand cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies sectors, and to further build on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). In addition, they reiterated concerns about the global impacts of the Ukraine conflict.

During his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trudeau discussed the need for an enhanced level of cooperation in life sciences, energy, clean technologies, and economic security, with both noting the positive role of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

They also exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including those of LGBTQ people, a topic put into the spotlight when Rome moved in March to limit the parental rights of gay couples, whereas Ottawa positions itself as a "champion" of the community's rights.

Meloni noted that her government's decisions were not a deviation from those made by previous administrations, but rather in compliance with court rulings.

Finally, Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron focused their talks on Ukraine and the necessity to further support Kiev in its conflict with Russia and its long-term reconstruction needs, as well as the importance of "holding Russia accountable." They also discussed the situation in Haiti.