MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation, during which the sides discussed a number of global issues, including the situation involving the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and political unrest in Belarus.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor also discussed ... relations with Russia and reiterated their condemnation of the poisoning of Russian political opposition figure, Alexei Navalny. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Belarus and the importance of peaceful democratic change," the statement on Trudeau's official website read.

On Monday, the Charite hospital said that the condition of Navalny, who is there undergoing treatment after falling ill in Russia last month, was continuing to improve, and he was no longer on a ventilator and could get out of bed.

The German government has said doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

As for the situation in Belarus, protests continue gripping the country every Sunday. Ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has not conceded her losing to President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 election, keeps calling for rallies while being in self-exile in Lithuania.

After protests broke out in the country, some politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have said that they would like to avoid a repeat of Ukraine's events in Belarus.