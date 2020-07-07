UrduPoint.com
Trudeau, Mexico's Lopez Obrador Discuss USMCA Trade Deal - Readout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador discussed the newly implemented US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, a readout of the conservation on said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and the President agreed that the recent entry into force of the new NAFTA [USMCA] would strengthen the deep economic ties and longstanding friendship between Canada and Mexico, and advance social as well as economic development in both countries," the readout said.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout said.

The health and safety of Mexican temporary foreign workers in Canada's agriculture sector has been at the forefront of bilateral relations following coronavirus outbreaks among workers in the province of Ontario and a temporary suspension of entry for such workers in June.

Trudeau said he regrets not being able to join Lopez Obrador and US President Donald Trump during the summit meeting in Washington held to mark the new USMCA trade agreement that was enacted on July 1.

Trudeau decision to forego the Washington summit comes amid growing tensions between the United States and Canada as the Trump administration contemplates whether to re-impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

