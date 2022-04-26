Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday discussed the recent explosions at military targets in the breakaway region of Transnistria and the flow of Ukrainian refugees into Eastern Europe

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday discussed the recent explosions at military targets in the breakaway region of Transnistria and the flow of Ukrainian refugees into Eastern Europe.

A series of explosions rocked the region on Monday targeting the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic's (PMR) state security building in Tiraspol and military communications installations.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sandu discussed recent incidents of concern for peace and security in Moldova," the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout of the conversation.

A PMR source told reporters that Ukraine aims to drag Moldova and the PMR into a conflict. Meanwhile, the PMR has raised its terrorist threat level to red, which is a call for taking additional security measures.

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the developments, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Trudeau and Sandu also discussed the issue of Ukrainian refugees flooding Moldova after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Trudeau promised Sandu that they would remain in contact and Ottawa will assess how it can best support Moldova.