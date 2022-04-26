UrduPoint.com

Trudeau, Moldova's Sandu Discuss Transnistria Blasts, Ukraine Refugees - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Trudeau, Moldova's Sandu Discuss Transnistria Blasts, Ukraine Refugees - Statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday discussed the recent explosions at military targets in the breakaway region of Transnistria and the flow of Ukrainian refugees into Eastern Europe

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday discussed the recent explosions at military targets in the breakaway region of Transnistria and the flow of Ukrainian refugees into Eastern Europe.

A series of explosions rocked the region on Monday targeting the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic's (PMR) state security building in Tiraspol and military communications installations.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sandu discussed recent incidents of concern for peace and security in Moldova," the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout of the conversation.

A PMR source told reporters that Ukraine aims to drag Moldova and the PMR into a conflict. Meanwhile, the PMR has raised its terrorist threat level to red, which is a call for taking additional security measures.

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the developments, noting that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Trudeau and Sandu also discussed the issue of Ukrainian refugees flooding Moldova after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Trudeau promised Sandu that they would remain in contact and Ottawa will assess how it can best support Moldova.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Ottawa Tiraspol Moldova Justin Trudeau February Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Guterres' Spokesman Says Putin Agreed in Principle ..

Guterres' Spokesman Says Putin Agreed in Principle to UN, ICRC Aid in Azovstal E ..

1 minute ago
 Education minister takes briefing on single nation ..

Education minister takes briefing on single national curriculum

1 minute ago
 CTP launches Digital Challan System

CTP launches Digital Challan System

1 minute ago
 DPR, LPR Became Independent by Analogy With ICJ De ..

DPR, LPR Became Independent by Analogy With ICJ Decision on Kosovo - Putin

1 minute ago
 CM GB condemns Karachi suicide blast

CM GB condemns Karachi suicide blast

6 minutes ago
 Situation in Mariupol Difficult, But No Hostilitie ..

Situation in Mariupol Difficult, But No Hostilities There - Putin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.