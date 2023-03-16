Trudeau Names Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a special rapporteur to investigate foreign interference in the nation's electoral process, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Federal government intends to appoint the Right Honourable David Johnston as Independent Special Rapporteur, a new role as part of a suite of measures to help combat foreign interference and strengthen confidence in our federal electoral process and democratic institutions," the statement said on Wednesday.

In his new role, David Johnston will research alleged foreign malign activities during the last two elections and will also investigate possible gaps in other ongoing processes, the statement said.

"Canadians need to have confidence in our electoral system, and in our democracy. As Independent Special Rapporteur, David Johnston brings integrity and a wealth of experience and skills, and I am confident that he will conduct an impartial review to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to keep our democracy safe and uphold and strengthen confidence in it," Trudeau said in the statement.

Trudeau said earlier that there is no doubt that China did attempt to interfere in Canadian elections. However, because of the processes and verification methods established after 2015, Trudeau said he can assure Canadians the interference did not succeed.