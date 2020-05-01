UrduPoint.com
Trudeau, NATO Chief Discuss Canadian Helicopter Crash Off Greek Coast - Ottawa

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the lethal helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, Ottawa said in a statement.

A Royal Canadian Navy Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, leaving one dead and five missing.

"The Secretary General expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Canada and especially to the families of the Canadian Armed Forces members involved in the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter accident. The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary General for his sympathy and solidarity, and expressed his appreciation for the assistance being provided by NATO and Alliance members," Trudeau's office said on Thursday.

Stoltenberg, the release added, also thanked the prime minister for the country's continued contribution to the military alliance.

The Canadian helicopter fleet has been placed on an operational pause at home and abroad while experts assess the cause of the accident. Canadian armed forces, Sub. Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was identified as the person killed in the crash.

The HMCS Fredericton frigate - where the ill-fated helicopter was based - was engaged in a NATO training exercises with Italian and Turkish ships at the time of the accident.

