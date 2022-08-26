UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Offers To Make Canada Home To New NATO Defense Innovation Program

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Trudeau Offers to Make Canada Home to New NATO Defense Innovation Program

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to make Canada home to the North American regional office for NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), the leader said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to make Canada home to the North American regional office for NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), the leader said on Friday.

"Canada has also offered to be the North American home to NATO's new Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic," Trudeau said during a press conference alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. "The initiative will make sure that the alliance maintains its technological advantage and keeps us safe from threats in a fast and ever-changing world."

NATO welcomes Canada's offer to host the office for DIANA, Stoltenberg said.

The initiative will help ensure alliance members harness the best of new technology for transatlantic security in coordination with the private sector and academia, according to NATO.

DIANA program participants will receive access to a network of over 70 research accelerator sites and test centers across over 20 allied countries.

DIANA will focus on emerging and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, big-data processing, novel materials and biotechnology, NATO said.

In June, NATO members agreed to launch a 15-year, 1 billion euro ($999.6 million) Innovation Fund in addition to DIANA as part of the alliance's new 2022 Strategic Concept. NATO will invest the money in early-stage start-ups and other venture capital funds developing the technologies of priority to the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Technology Canada Alliance Euro Justin Trudeau Money June National University From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

US State Department Confirms American Mercenary Ki ..

US State Department Confirms American Mercenary Killed in Ukraine - Reports

16 seconds ago
 Depts alerted for possible flood in Indus river

Depts alerted for possible flood in Indus river

17 seconds ago
 UK to Announce New Support Measures for Population ..

UK to Announce New Support Measures for Population in September - Johnson

19 seconds ago
 Jamiat Ahle Hadith announces to support Ch Abid Sh ..

Jamiat Ahle Hadith announces to support Ch Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 by-election

22 seconds ago
 Work on Artemis RS-25 Moon Rocket Engines 'Well Ah ..

Work on Artemis RS-25 Moon Rocket Engines 'Well Ahead of Schedule' - Program Dir ..

36 minutes ago
 Fleeing British conman injures police in remote Fr ..

Fleeing British conman injures police in remote French village

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.