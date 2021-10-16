Trudeau Office Announces Dates of Parliament Return, Swearing-in Ceremony for Cabinet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office on Friday announced the dates for the new cabinet's swearing-in ceremony and the return of the Parliament following recent elections in the country.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet will take place on October 26, 2021, and that Parliament will return on November 22, 2021," the Prime Minister's office said.

On Thursday, Canadian government officials told CBC that Trudeau will announce his new cabinet picks on October 25 - a day before the swearing-in ceremony. The new cabinet is expected to be more gender-balanced than its previous iteration given recent criticisms of Trudeau's Liberal Party's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Trudeau won re-election in late September and his governing Liberal Party retained the same number of seats in Parliament that it held following the 2019 elections.