Trudeau Opens Selection Process for Next Supreme Court of Canada Judge - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has opened the process to select the next judge who will serve on the Supreme Court of Canada, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

The Canadian Judicial Council announced on June 12 that Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown decided to retire after serving on the bench since 2015 amid an investigation into alleged misconduct during an event in the United States in January.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today opened the process to select the next justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Russell Brown.

Applications from qualified candidates will be accepted until Friday, July 21, 2023," the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Accordingly, a non-partisan Independent Advisory board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will be tasked with identifying jurists of the highest caliber, who are also bilingual and representative of the Canada's diversity, the statement said.

Upon concluding the selection process, the Independent Advisory Board will review the submitted applications and forward a shortened list of the highest qualified candidates retained for Trudeau's consideration.