UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Opens Selection Process For Next Supreme Court Of Canada Judge - Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Trudeau Opens Selection Process for Next Supreme Court of Canada Judge - Statement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has opened the process to select the next judge who will serve on the Supreme Court of Canada, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has opened the process to select the next judge who will serve on the Supreme Court of Canada, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

The Canadian Judicial Council announced on June 12 that Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown decided to retire after serving on the bench since 2015 amid an investigation into alleged misconduct during an event in the United States in January.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today opened the process to select the next justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Russell Brown.

Applications from qualified candidates will be accepted until Friday, July 21, 2023," the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Accordingly, a non-partisan Independent Advisory board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will be tasked with identifying jurists of the highest caliber, who are also bilingual and representative of the Canada's diversity, the statement said.

Upon concluding the selection process, the Independent Advisory Board will review the submitted applications and forward a shortened list of the highest qualified candidates retained for Trudeau's consideration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Canada United States Justin Trudeau January June July 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al ..

4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al Neyadi held in Ajman

5 minutes ago
 RTA begins operating individual mobility stations ..

RTA begins operating individual mobility stations at 11 sites in Hatta

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) starts ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) starts Eid ul Azha cleanliness campai ..

38 seconds ago
 Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Fall Bel ..

Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Fall Below 20Mln Tonnes in 2023 - Nova ..

39 seconds ago
 UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED6 ..

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, t ..

20 minutes ago
 Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli ..

Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli university

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.