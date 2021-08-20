Trudeau Pledges to Revamp Sanitary Conditions at Schools, Workplaces if Reelected

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday pledged to introduce a slew of new measures to promote a "safe return to work and school" if his Liberal Party won the upcoming legislative elections in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday pledged to introduce a slew of new measures to promote a "safe return to work and school" if his Liberal Party won the upcoming legislative elections in September.

"Within the first 100 days of a new mandate, a re-elected Liberal government will introduce 10-day paid sick leave for all federally regulated workers," Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg.

He promised to convene local authorities to discuss how to make the sick leave a reality and provincially regulated sectors as well.

"We will invest another 100 million Dollars [US$77.8 million] to help the provinces specifically on ventilation in schools," he said.

The Federal government also will provide a new tax credit to allow small businesses to upgrade their ventilation systems if the Liberal Party maintains its hold on power, Trudeau added.

Canada is set to hold legislative elections on September 20.