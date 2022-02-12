UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Promised 'Quick Action' To Enforce Law In Canada Trucker Protests - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Trudeau Promised 'Quick Action' to Enforce Law in Canada Trucker Protests - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised US President Joe Biden that he will take quick action to enforce the law in response to anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests by truckers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday during a press briefing.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant, direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods," Psaki said. "The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States.

"

The Biden administration has been in close touch with Canadian counterparts about how to address the challenges that the protests are posing to the supply chain, Psaki said. The US has taken steps to detour routes so that trucks experiencing blockages can cross, Psaki added.

Biden and Trudeau agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days to ensure that the free flow of traffic is restored at vital transit points, Psaki also said.

