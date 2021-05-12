UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Promises Canadians 'One Dose Summer' Conditional On More Jabs, Less COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:37 AM

Trudeau Promises Canadians 'One Dose Summer' Conditional on More Jabs, Less COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canadians can enjoy a summer with fewer public health restrictions if vaccination rates pick up and the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canadians can enjoy a summer with fewer public health restrictions if vaccination rates pick up and the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall.

"We all want to have a summer, where we can see our loved ones and invite friends over for barbecues. We can have that summer. We can have a one dose summer," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

However, a summer with fewer pandemic-induced restrictions is conditional on the number of new infections being "way down" and at least 75 percent of Canadians having received their first shot, the Prime Minister noted.

While the number of new cases, nationally, is slowly declining, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, Canadian public health officials are still reporting an average of over 7,000 new infections daily - far more than during the first wave of the pandemic.

Overall, Canada has recorded nearly 1.3 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic as well as 24,682 fatalities.

To date, 16,445,582 Canadians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, however, only 3.4 percent of adults have been fully immunized, with the Trudeau government prioritizing first-dose vaccination and extending the time between doses to four months.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.