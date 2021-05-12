Trudeau Promises Canadians 'One Dose Summer' Conditional on More Jabs, Less COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canadians can enjoy a summer with fewer public health restrictions if vaccination rates pick up and the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canadians can enjoy a summer with fewer public health restrictions if vaccination rates pick up and the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall.

"We all want to have a summer, where we can see our loved ones and invite friends over for barbecues. We can have that summer. We can have a one dose summer," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

However, a summer with fewer pandemic-induced restrictions is conditional on the number of new infections being "way down" and at least 75 percent of Canadians having received their first shot, the Prime Minister noted.

While the number of new cases, nationally, is slowly declining, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, Canadian public health officials are still reporting an average of over 7,000 new infections daily - far more than during the first wave of the pandemic.

Overall, Canada has recorded nearly 1.3 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic as well as 24,682 fatalities.

To date, 16,445,582 Canadians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, however, only 3.4 percent of adults have been fully immunized, with the Trudeau government prioritizing first-dose vaccination and extending the time between doses to four months.