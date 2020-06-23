Trudeau Promises 'Consequences' Following Death of 3 Temporary Foreign Workers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said there will be consequences for companies whose transgressions have led to a string of novel coronavirus-related deaths of migrant workers in the province of Ontario.

On Sunday, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced that a migrant worker died of virus-related complications, bringing the total of temporary foreign worker deaths to three.

"In the case of these three tragic deaths that wasn't the case and we are ensuring that changes are made and that there will be consequences," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The deaths of two Mexican nationals in Canada earlier and hundreds of novel coronavirus cases among migrant workers led the Mexican government to suspend travel of temporary foreign workers to Canada.

On Sunday, the Mexican authorities lifted the travel ban after obtaining guarantees from Canada's officials that they would do more to ensure the health and safety of the workers.

The latest victim was employed with the Scotlynn Group, the site of one of numerous migrant worker novel coronavirus outbreaks in Norfolk County. There are 18 reported cases at the Scotlynn Group facility and a total of 199 cases county-wide.

The Canadian agriculture industry is heavily dependent upon temporary foreign workers, employing thousands of workers from Latin America and elsewhere.