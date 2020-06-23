UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Promises 'Consequences' Following Death Of 3 Temporary Foreign Workers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trudeau Promises 'Consequences' Following Death of 3 Temporary Foreign Workers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said there will be consequences for companies whose transgressions have led to a string of novel coronavirus-related deaths of migrant workers in the province of Ontario.

On Sunday, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced that a migrant worker died of virus-related complications, bringing the total of temporary foreign worker deaths to three.

"In the case of these three tragic deaths that wasn't the case and we are ensuring that changes are made and that there will be consequences," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The deaths of two Mexican nationals in Canada earlier and hundreds of novel coronavirus cases among migrant workers led the Mexican government to suspend travel of temporary foreign workers to Canada.

On Sunday, the Mexican authorities lifted the travel ban after obtaining guarantees from Canada's officials that they would do more to ensure the health and safety of the workers.

The latest victim was employed with the Scotlynn Group, the site of one of numerous migrant worker novel coronavirus outbreaks in Norfolk County. There are 18 reported cases at the Scotlynn Group facility and a total of 199 cases county-wide.

The Canadian agriculture industry is heavily dependent upon temporary foreign workers, employing thousands of workers from Latin America and elsewhere.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Agriculture Died Ontario Norfolk SITE Justin Trudeau Sunday From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gas Flow Via TurkStream to Temporarily Stop for Ma ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 56b tax relief a mega step of PTI govt: Mian As ..

8 minutes ago

Hyderabad's civic agencies still waiting for funds ..

8 minutes ago

Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists Agree on C ..

8 minutes ago

50 shopkeepers fined for over charging

8 minutes ago

Over 8500 vehicles challaned in Karachi

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.