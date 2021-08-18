UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts Should Canadians Reelect Liberals

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts Should Canadians Reelect Liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that if the Liberal Party retains control in the upcoming elections, it will invest almost $400 million into wildfire prevention efforts before the next fire season

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that if the Liberal Party retains control in the upcoming elections, it will invest almost $400 million into wildfire prevention efforts before the next fire season.

"A re-elected Liberal government will invest CA$500 million [US$395 million] ahead of the next fire season for the firefighters and equipment provinces need," Trudeau said in a speech during an event in the province of British Columbia.

The Prime Minister explained the funds would be put toward training at least 1,000 more firefighters across Canada who could be mobilized immediately in the event of a major fire as well as for supporting indigenous-led fire crews and investing in equipment.

British Columbia experienced a more intense wildfire season than usual this year, having declared a state of emergency in late July after 299 separate wildfires were registered across the province.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Canada Columbia Justin Trudeau July Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

46 minutes ago
 US special forces in east DR Congo to fight militi ..

US special forces in east DR Congo to fight militia: sources

36 seconds ago
 Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condem ..

Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condemned alpaca

37 seconds ago
 Young guns eye more major success at Women's Briti ..

Young guns eye more major success at Women's British Open

39 seconds ago
 Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations Wi ..

Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations With Afghan Politicians - Report ..

41 seconds ago
 Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support ..

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.