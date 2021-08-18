Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts Should Canadians Reelect Liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that if the Liberal Party retains control in the upcoming elections, it will invest almost $400 million into wildfire prevention efforts before the next fire season

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that if the Liberal Party retains control in the upcoming elections, it will invest almost $400 million into wildfire prevention efforts before the next fire season.

"A re-elected Liberal government will invest CA$500 million [US$395 million] ahead of the next fire season for the firefighters and equipment provinces need," Trudeau said in a speech during an event in the province of British Columbia.

The Prime Minister explained the funds would be put toward training at least 1,000 more firefighters across Canada who could be mobilized immediately in the event of a major fire as well as for supporting indigenous-led fire crews and investing in equipment.

British Columbia experienced a more intense wildfire season than usual this year, having declared a state of emergency in late July after 299 separate wildfires were registered across the province.