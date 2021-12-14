UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Proposed US To Align Electric Vehicle Incentives To Protect Canadian Auto-Workers

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

Trudeau Proposed US to Align Electric Vehicle Incentives to Protect Canadian Auto-Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Canada has proposed the United States to align the electric vehicle (EV) incentives as Ottawa remains concerned over proposed rebates for the US EV-makers which are expected to hit the Canadian car manufacturers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press briefing.

"Canada and the United States have been making cars together for over 50 years now. Our supply chains are deeply integrated," Trudeau said on Monday. "That is why we are working very hard with the United States on getting them to understand that this proposed EV (electric vehicle) rebate for American built cars only is not good, obviously, for Canada but also not good for the United States. There are a number of solutions we have put forward.

One of them would be to align our incentives in Canada and in the United States."

The US and Canadian officials are in the midst of conversation on how to make sure there are no "unfair advantages" on one side or another as a result of the proposed incentives in the United States.

The issue of tax credits for electric vehicle manufactured in the United States has been at the top of Trudeau's agenda during his visit to Washington in November as well as in interactions between top trade officials of the two countries.

Canada maintains that proposed tax cuts for EV manufacturers in the US will negatively impact the Canadian manufacturers and workers and calls upon Biden to change his mind on the matter.

Prime Minister Washington Canada Visit Vehicle Car Ottawa United States Justin Trudeau November Top

