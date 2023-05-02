(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Ottawa's solidarity and continued support to Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister's office said on Monday.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada's solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they remain resolute in the face of Russia's brutal and unjustifiable aggression," the office said in a statement.

Accordingly, Trudeau condemned the recent strikes carried out by the Russian military which reportedly hit civilian targets, and the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia.

In addition, Trudeau and Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine, and ways in which Ottawa can further support Kiev, the statement continued.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment in supporting Ukraine's war effort, the statement said, and to provide humanitarian, financial and other forms of aid "for as long as it takes."

The Prime Minister also expressed support for Ukrainian diplomatic efforts towards a "just peace," the statement added, noting that Trudeau and Zelenskyy agreed to continue regular contacts.