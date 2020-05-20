Trudeau Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution in Conversation With Israeli Alternate PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution in a conversation with Alternate Israeli Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Ottawa said in a statement.

"[Trudeau and Gantz] also spoke about the importance of promoting peace and security in the region, with Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirming Canada's longstanding support for a two-state solution based on a negotiated agreement between the parties," the readout of Tuesday's call said.

Trudeau and Gantz also discussed the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and agreed on the need for international collaboration.

The call comes a day after the Canadian Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated the two former rivals on the formation of the 35th Israeli government that ended the longest political stalemate in the country's history.

Ottawa's official policy is that Israel and Palestine come to a mutual two-state solution and recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination.