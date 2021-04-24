UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Receives First Dose Of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received his first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy on Friday.

The Prime Minister and his spouse Sophie Trudeau, who contracted the disease last March, appeared to be in good spirits as they received their first dose during a broadcast carried live by most Federal news channels.

The Trudeaus became eligible to receive their first dose after Ontario authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for individuals aged 40 and older.

Health Canada had temporarily paused inoculation for Canadians under the age of 55 with with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI), however, immunization has since resumed with those over 40 eligible to receive it.

Earlier this month, a Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine concluded that blood clotting events are possibly linked to it. As a result of the review, Canadian health officials introduced a warning section indicating the "stronger link" between the blood clotting events and the AstraZeneca vaccine on the safety label.

More Stories From World

