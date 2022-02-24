UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Revokes Use Of Emergencies Act, Says Situation No Longer Constitutes Emergency

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the use of the Emergencies Act that was imposed in response to the recent peaceful protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"Today, after careful consideration, we are ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the Federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau expressed confidence that using existing laws and bylaws will be enough to maintain control over the situation and keep people safe. He also promised to monitor possible developments and provide immediate assistance to local authorities if and when needed.

However, Trudeau did not insist that the situation is absolutely calm and devoid of alleged threats.

"Let's be very clear: the threat continues. We do see social media activity or people who continue to be focused on protesting, and perhaps, illegal protesting," he said.

"But the acute emergency is now over."

Law enforcement officers and safety experts have reassured the government that the tools available to police would be sufficient to deal with further emergencies, Trudeau added.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converged peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to scrap the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ottawa leg of the protests were routed by law enforcement over the weekend after the Trudeau government granted itself sweeping new powers through invocation of the previously unused Emergencies Act.

