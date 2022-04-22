Trudeau Say Canada 'Very Supportive' of Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Ottawa is strongly in favor of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Conversations are being had around Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO and Canada, of course, is very supportive of that," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday.

Last week, US corporate media reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for membership in NATO. A Finish lawmaker said on Thursday that Helsinki will file the application for membership in the upcoming weeks.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.