UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Trudeau Say Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said in a statement. "Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Died Justin Trudeau Family

Recent Stories

Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief ..

Italy to Spend at Least $6.2Bln on Economic Relief Package - Council of Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Elizabeth II: Queen of the world

Elizabeth II: Queen of the world

2 minutes ago
 Biden Scheduled Thursday Remarks Canceled After De ..

Biden Scheduled Thursday Remarks Canceled After Death of Queen Elizabeth II - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran lost chance provided by Islamabad High Court ..

Imran lost chance provided by Islamabad High Court to offer unconditional apolog ..

2 minutes ago
 Finland, Sweden, Denmark Voice Support for Limitin ..

Finland, Sweden, Denmark Voice Support for Limiting Gas Prices in EU

25 minutes ago
 Borrell, Stoltenberg, Michel Offer Condolences to ..

Borrell, Stoltenberg, Michel Offer Condolences to UK Royal Family After Queen's ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.