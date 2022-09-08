Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said in a statement. "Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."