Trudeau Say US Needs Canadian Aluminum, Tariffs Hurt Americans as Much as Canadians

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The United States needs Canadian aluminum and the imposition of any new tariffs would have equally adverse effects on Americans as they do on Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Last week, media reported that the Trump administration plans to re-impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports in the coming weeks.

"What we simply highlight is, the United States needs Canadian aluminum. They do not produce enough, nowhere near enough aluminum in the [United] States to be able to fill their domestic manufacturing needs," Trudeau said of ongoing conversations between Canadian and US officials.

Trudeau noted that Canada sees the two countries' economies as being so interlinked that punitive actions by the United States would end up "hurting Americans the same way they end up hurting Canadians.

"

The Prime Minister also said new tariffs would simply drive up production costs, which are subsequently passed on to the consumer, and that his government will push for free and fair trade with the United States.

In May of 2019, the Trump administration lifted the 25 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum after reaching an agreement as part of the negotiations - together with Mexico - that resulted in an updated trade agreement better known by the acronym USMCA.

The dispute over the possibility of imposing new tariffs comes just days before USMCA agreement comes into force on July 1.