Trudeau Says 2 Canadian Citizens Killed By Beirut Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that two citizens of his country had been killed by the huge explosion in Beirut.

"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm two Canadians lost their lives in last week's tragic explosion in Lebanon," Trudeau wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

He also expressed condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

On August 4, the powerful blast rocked the port of Beirut, killing over 170 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and stored in the port since then.

