Trudeau Says All Canada-Approved Vaccines Safe for Use Amid Inconsistent Messaging

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) All vaccines approved by Canada's health regulator are safe for use, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, a day after the country's vaccine advisory panel emphasized that mRNA vaccines are its preferred choice.

On Monday, Canada's independent National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) reaffirmed its support for mRNA vaccines, namely the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, which touched off a firestorm with pundits calling for the advisory panel's disbandment, accusing the committee of undermining the government's vaccination campaign and stoking fears of increased vaccine hesitancy.

"Remember: All vaccines in Canada have been approved by Health Canada. Our advice to provinces and territories, and to Canadians - has not changed... make sure you get your shot when it's your turn," Trudeau, who has repeatedly urged the public to receive the first shot offered to them, told reporters.

"Every single vaccine available in Canada has been approved by Health Canada as being both safe and effective."

However, throughout the press briefing neither of Canada's top medical officials, Dr. Theresa Tam or Dr. Howard Njoo explicitly said that the best vaccine is the first you can get despite being asked repeatedly, with Tam limiting herself to saying, "if you're asked [to get vaccinated], please do so."

Canada's vaccination regime has faced repeated setbacks, with the country experiencing a shortage of doses, despite the Trudeau government lauding deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccination program has also been undermined by mixed messaging with Canadian health officials suspending the use the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines because of safety issues, despite assurances about safety and calls from top officials for Canadians to be vaccinated with the first vaccine offered.