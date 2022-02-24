Trudeau Says Arranged Safe Passage for Canadians in Ukraine to Neighboring States

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Ukraine have a safe passage corridor available to them to neighboring Eastern European countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We've arranged for safe passage for (Canadian citizens and permanent) residents and their families at the land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.