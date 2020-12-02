UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Border Restrictions To Remain In Place Until COVID-19 Under Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trudeau Says Border Restrictions to Remain in Place Until COVID-19 Under Control

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Canada will not lift border restrictions until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control globally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview on Tuesday.

"Until the virus is significantly under more control everywhere around the world, we are not going to be releasing the restrictions at the borders," Trudeau told state broadcaster CBC.

Addressing the ongoing restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States, Trudeau said that the flow of goods between the two nations remains intact but that the cap on exchange of travelers is crucial at this juncture.

The prime minister added that despite the projected change in leadership in Washington and President-elect Joe Biden's new approach to the pandemic, the US remains a way's off from getting the pandemic under control.

The Canadian government extended restrictions on non-essential visits of foreign travelers until January 21 on Sunday, citing the surging number of coronavirus cases in the country. Travel restrictions between Canada and the US remain in force until December 21.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

As of Tuesday, Canadian authorities have reported over 380,000 coronavirus cases and more than 12,100 virus-related deaths. There are more than 66,037 active cases across Canada, according to the country's public health agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Washington Canada United States Justin Trudeau January March December Border Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

1 hour ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

1 hour ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

1 hour ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

1 hour ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

1 hour ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.