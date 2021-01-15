Trudeau Says Canada, Allies Expect Re-Engaged US on Global Stage Under Biden Leadership

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canada and the traditional allies expect a globally re-engaged United States under the leadership of incoming US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a virtual conference on Thursday.

"One of the things that a lot of the traditional allies and friends of the United States are looking forward to is a re-engagement on some of the big themes, whether it's freer trade, climate change, protecting democracy or coordinating against some of the rise of authoritarianism we're seeing around the world," Trudeau said.

Trudeau noted that he has engaged with the President-elect on various issues, including the detention of two Canadian nationals - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - on charges of espionage in China.

Trudeau and sitting US President Donald Trump have endured a complicated relationship during the latter's four years in office, with the two often expressing a divergent view on hot-button issues and the relationship reportedly souring after Trudeau was caught on a hot mic mocking Trump during a NATO summit.

Canada's Prime Minister has previously expressed his disappointment with the US President's inward turn and focus on domestic issues, often calling for more US engagement on the world stage.

Biden will be sworn in as the United States' 46th president on January 20.