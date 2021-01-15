UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Canada, Allies Expect Re-Engaged US On Global Stage Under Biden Leadership

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Trudeau Says Canada, Allies Expect Re-Engaged US on Global Stage Under Biden Leadership

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canada and the traditional allies expect a globally re-engaged United States under the leadership of incoming US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a virtual conference on Thursday.

"One of the things that a lot of the traditional allies and friends of the United States are looking forward to is a re-engagement on some of the big themes, whether it's freer trade, climate change, protecting democracy or coordinating against some of the rise of authoritarianism we're seeing around the world," Trudeau said.

Trudeau noted that he has engaged with the President-elect on various issues, including the detention of two Canadian nationals - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - on charges of espionage in China.

Trudeau and sitting US President Donald Trump have endured a complicated relationship during the latter's four years in office, with the two often expressing a divergent view on hot-button issues and the relationship reportedly souring after Trudeau was caught on a hot mic mocking Trump during a NATO summit.

Canada's Prime Minister has previously expressed his disappointment with the US President's inward turn and focus on domestic issues, often calling for more US engagement on the world stage.

Biden will be sworn in as the United States' 46th president on January 20.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World China Canada Democracy Trump United States Justin Trudeau January

Recent Stories

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

29 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

13 minutes ago

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in ..

13 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister battles to keep government ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.