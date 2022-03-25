UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canada Can Play 'Modest Role' In Replacing Russian Energy On Global Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada can play a small part in replacing Russian energy exports amid an upheaval on the global market following a myriad of sanctions on Moscow in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We recognize that replacing Russian oil and gas, in the short term, is going to be important. Canada can, perhaps, play a modest role in that," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

However, Trudeau emphasized phasing renewable energy into the global energy market remains the medium- and long-term priority.

Energy prices have skyrocketed in recent months, appreciating even faster following start of Russia's special military operation, with gas futures in Europe topping $1,400 on Wednesday.

Amid crippling global energy shortages, prices spiked even higher on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it made no sense for Russia to sell goods to unfriendly countries in currencies other than rubles after the European Union, the United States and Japan blocked the Russian government's access to Euros, Dollars and Yen, ordering the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

