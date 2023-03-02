Trudeau Says Canada Concerned, Taking Seriously Risk of Election Interference by China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Canada is concerned about the potential attempts by China to interfere in the country's elections and has taken steps in recent years to address the issue of foreign meddling in elections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference.

"I think we've seen over the past number of days and weeks many Canadians very concerned about the issue of foreign interference into our democracy, into our election processes. We share that concern," Trudeau said on Wednesday. "We have been taking this issue extraordinarily seriously."

The statement comes following the release of a government report on election integrity on Tuesday.

The report found that although Canada did not observe any significant indicators of foreign state-sponsored information manipulation during its general election in September 2021, Canadian intelligence officials are concerned about potential foreign influence by China.

Social media is a large source of the problem, the report said. However, Canadian intelligence remains concerned about the use of all media types by hostile state actors as tools for foreign interference, the report said.

China tried to target elected officials to promote their national interests and encouraged individuals to act as proxies on their behalf, the report said. China uses many techniques, including threats against the Chinese-Canadian community, the report said, noting that the use of proxy agents makes it difficult to attribute responsibility.