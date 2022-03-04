UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canada Does Not Have Type Of Fighter Jets Ukrainian Military Can Fly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Trudeau Says Canada Does Not Have Type of Fighter Jets Ukrainian Military Can Fly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Canada does not have the types of fighter jets that the Ukrainian military is able to fly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday when asked whether Canada is willing to provide fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian military is trained up on Soviet-style MIGs and fighter jets that Canada simply does not have," Trudeau said.

On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

In response, the United States, Canada and their allies, including members of the European Union such as Germany, have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and are providing military aid to Ukraine. The United States has supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles while Germany has supplied stinger missiles, among other equipment.

