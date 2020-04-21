Trudeau Says Canada Heading in Right Direction With COVID-19 Growth Rate Slowing

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Canada is on the right track as the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic appears to be slowing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

"I think there is reason for cautious optimism; we're hearing that from medical officers... across the country, noting that the increase in cases is getting smaller every day in many places, that we're still seeing more cases every day but fewer than in previous days, which is a sign that our efforts are working," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said these are early signs, but positive signs, indicative of shift in the right direction.

On Monday, health experts in Ontario said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the province appears to have peaked.

However, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency released on Tuesday revealed that the death toll - 1,728 - has again exceeded health authorities' projections.

Officials revised their projections last week - amid an alarming trend of outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the country - anticipating up to 1,620 coronavirus-induced deaths by April 21. Half of the reported deaths have been attributed to care homes.

Modeling data provided by Federal health officials on April 9 indicated that the number of COVID-19-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16. As of Tuesday, Canada has registered a total of 37,382 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the country's public health agency.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 174,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.