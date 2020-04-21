UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Canada Heading In Right Direction With COVID-19 Growth Rate Slowing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trudeau Says Canada Heading in Right Direction With COVID-19 Growth Rate Slowing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Canada is on the right track as the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic appears to be slowing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

"I think there is reason for cautious optimism; we're hearing that from medical officers... across the country, noting that the increase in cases is getting smaller every day in many places, that we're still seeing more cases every day but fewer than in previous days, which is a sign that our efforts are working," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said these are early signs, but positive signs, indicative of shift in the right direction.

On Monday, health experts in Ontario said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the province appears to have peaked.

However, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency released on Tuesday revealed that the death toll - 1,728 - has again exceeded health authorities' projections.

Officials revised their projections last week - amid an alarming trend of outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the country - anticipating up to 1,620 coronavirus-induced deaths by April 21. Half of the reported deaths have been attributed to care homes.

Modeling data provided by Federal health officials on April 9 indicated that the number of COVID-19-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16. As of Tuesday, Canada has registered a total of 37,382 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the country's public health agency.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 174,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister World Canada Ontario Justin Trudeau March April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

32 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Govt to formally publicize power sector inquiry re ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.