UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Canada Keeping Close Eye On US Election, Prepared For Any Eventuality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:41 PM

Trudeau Says Canada Keeping Close Eye on US Election, Prepared for Any Eventuality

The Canadian government is closely monitoring developments in the US presidential election campaign and preparing for any eventuality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Canadian government is closely monitoring developments in the US presidential election campaign and preparing for any eventuality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"We are all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Trudeau said. "As we watch the American election unfold, we are, of course, going to be prepared for various eventualities but we are certainly hopeful that all will proceed smoothly."

When asked about Wednesday's vice-presidential debate between sitting US Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, Trudeau said that he would not comment on events south of the border but expressed hope for a smooth transition of power following the election.

Trudeau also took the time to thank premiers as well as other top officials and leaders for not bringing "overly political elements" into Canada's pandemic response.

Canadian analysts and policy makers are keeping a close eye on developments south of the border and there is concern about how an unpredictable US election will impact the country, especially following a number of trade disagreements between the two nations.

Canadian officials are also watching with extreme attentiveness how the possible transition of power will proceed following the election. US President Donald Trump has shied away from directly answering if he would ensure a peaceful transition of power after the elections, saying that he would need to assess the situation and there are fears of escalating tensions between different groups of Americans amid ongoing civil unrest in the United States.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Canada Trump United States Justin Trudeau November Border All From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasur ..

42 seconds ago

Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros fi ..

44 seconds ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

46 seconds ago

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

16 minutes ago

Twitter Removes More Accounts Allegedly Tied to Ru ..

47 seconds ago

Taliban Welcome Trump's Promise to Withdraw All US ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.