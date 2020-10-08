Trudeau Says Canada Keeping Close Eye on US Election, Prepared for Any Eventuality

(@FahadShabbir)

The Canadian government is closely monitoring developments in the US presidential election campaign and preparing for any eventuality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Canadian government is closely monitoring developments in the US presidential election campaign and preparing for any eventuality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"We are all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians," Trudeau said. "As we watch the American election unfold, we are, of course, going to be prepared for various eventualities but we are certainly hopeful that all will proceed smoothly."

When asked about Wednesday's vice-presidential debate between sitting US Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, Trudeau said that he would not comment on events south of the border but expressed hope for a smooth transition of power following the election.

Trudeau also took the time to thank premiers as well as other top officials and leaders for not bringing "overly political elements" into Canada's pandemic response.

Canadian analysts and policy makers are keeping a close eye on developments south of the border and there is concern about how an unpredictable US election will impact the country, especially following a number of trade disagreements between the two nations.

Canadian officials are also watching with extreme attentiveness how the possible transition of power will proceed following the election. US President Donald Trump has shied away from directly answering if he would ensure a peaceful transition of power after the elections, saying that he would need to assess the situation and there are fears of escalating tensions between different groups of Americans amid ongoing civil unrest in the United States.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.