Trudeau Says Canada Must Move Rapidly, Responsibly On USMCA Trade Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Canada must act responsibly and rapidly in ratifying the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement amid mounting pressure from the United States and Mexico, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I look forward to getting through it responsibly and rapidly because it's so important for Canadians," Trudeau said, referring to the USMCA ratification process in parliament.

Trudeau pointed out that pressure is mounting from the United States and Mexico to move quickly on the USMCA, but reiterated that due process must be followed and any concerns that Canadians may have must be addressed.

Pressure is also mounting from Canada's opposition, which seeks to slow down the ratification in order to properly review the trade agreement.

Parliamentarians have expressed concern on multiple fronts, especially regarding the effect on Canada's dairy and aluminum sectors.

On Monday, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said during Question Period in the House of Commons that USMCA would delocalize aluminum production in Canada - particular in Quebec - leaving Canadian producers at a disadvantage.

Originally, Trudeau had said the USCMA would be ratified by today, but has since backtracked on establishing hard deadlines amid criticism of the trade agreement.

