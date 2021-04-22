UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Canada On Track To 'Blow Past' Old 30% Emissions Target

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:08 PM

Canada is on the way to exceed the previously set 30 percent emissions target, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Canada is on the way to exceed the previously set 30 percent emissions target, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Canada is now on track to blow past our old target of 30 percent reduction below 2005 levels," Trudeau said at the United States-hosted virtual summit on climate.

Canada now intends to cut 2005 emissions levels by 40 to 45 percent by 2030, Trudeau said, emphasizing that Canada is committed become carbon neutral by 2050.

The Prime Minister also touted the Canada's carbon tax system, which has been the subject of heated internal debate and several lawsuits, and called on countries to phase out coal.

The Trudeau government has made combating climate change a priority, signing onto the Paris climate accord and even vowing to exceed targets set at the 2016 summit prematurely. The government's efforts have, however, faced strong criticism from both the political left and right, with Trudeau being concurrently accused of consistently missing existing climate targets and undermining the Canadian resource sector.

