Trudeau Says Canada Secured 2Mln Doses Of Indian Version Of AstraZenaca Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Trudeau Says Canada Secured 2Mln Doses of Indian Version of AstraZenaca Vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Canadian government has secured 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus  vaccine version produced by India's Serum Institute, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian health regulators authorized the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute version of the vaccine.

"Canada has secured two million doses of the Covishield vaccine through an agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India," Trudeau told reporters.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the first shipment of 500,000 vaccine doses will arrive in the "coming days." The remaining 1.5 million doses will arrive by mid-May, according to a Public Services and Procurement Canada.

More Stories From World

