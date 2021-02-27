Trudeau Says Canada Secured 2Mln Doses of Indian Version of AstraZenaca Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Canadian government has secured 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine version produced by India's Serum Institute, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canadian health regulators authorized the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute version of the vaccine.

"Canada has secured two million doses of the Covishield vaccine through an agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India," Trudeau told reporters.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the first shipment of 500,000 vaccine doses will arrive in the "coming days." The remaining 1.5 million doses will arrive by mid-May, according to a Public Services and Procurement Canada.