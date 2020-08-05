Trudeau Says Canada Stands Ready to Help to Lebanon Following Beirut Explosion

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Canada stands ready to assist Lebanon in the aftermath of an explosion in Beirut earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"Absolutely tragic news coming out of Beirut. Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one. We're keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can," Trudeau said via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Philippe Champagne said that Canadian authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urged all Canadians in need of consular assistance to get in touch with Global Affairs Canada.

Ottawa has not said whether any Canadian nationals have been impacted by the blast. Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, afternoon a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut ripped through the center of the city and has reportedly caused extensive damage, including to the Rafic Hariri International Airport located over six miles away from the blast's epicenter.

According to the Lebanese health minister, Hamad Hassan, the blast has claimed the lives of 63 people and more than 3,000 have been injured.